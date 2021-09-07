NEW DETAILS: Legionella discovery at Oakwood stadium restricts access

OAKWOOD – The Legionella bacteria has been detected at Lane Stadium, prompting Oakwood City Schools to restrict access there.
The building containing restrooms, the training room and concession stand at the stadium was closed last week after Legionella was discovered, the school district said.
Activities at Lane were postponed Sept. 1, officials said. Temporary restrooms were installed and water was brought in Thursday, allowing practices to resume, district spokeswoman Traci Hale said.
No contests were scheduled over the weekend at the stadium, and all activities are going on as scheduled, she said Tuesday in an email.
It is the second time Legionella has been detected in Oakwood schools in the past month. The bacteria was found at Smith Elementary School after tests in early August.
The bacteria can cause pneumonia-like Legionnaires’ disease.
All of the Lane Stadium building’s water sources were shut off last week and officials were working with Solid Blend Technologies to follow recommendations to treat the Lane water system.
Solid Blend is the business contracted to perform tests throughout the district in preparation of the start of the school year, according to the district.