NEW DETAILS: Legs found in tarp near wooded area in Trotwood

The texter told Montgomery County Regional Dispatch their friend found some trash bags at the end of the driveway when they left the previous evening.

“My roommate said they’re human legs,” the message read.

An officer met with a resident near a wooded area and found a white tarp that “smelled to be a deceased human with flies around the bag,” according to a police report.

When the officer opened the bag they found human legs inside with no blood. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office was then called to respond.

The resident told police he was with his roommate looking for his dog when his friend discovered the tarp, according to the report. They both went to check out the bag when they found the legs and contacted dispatchers.

Police also spoke to a third resident at the property who said he was cutting branches that overhang the driveway area on April 21 when he noticed the white tarp near a blue-green tote.

He said he typically keeps the area clean and removed the tote near the tarp, according to the report.

“When asked where he took the tote, (he) stated he thew it on the back of his truck and got rid of it,” according to police.

He told the officer there the tote had a small piece of rope inside it that was the same as the rope on the white tarp. The tote reportedly had a foul smell and a small blood stain.

The next day, the day the remains were reported to police, he noticed a smell coming from the wooded area where he found the tote. He used a knife to cut the rope on the tarp and found what appeared to be human legs, according to the report.

Friday evening Kettering and Trotwood police were at an apartment in the 4500 block of Croftshire Drive in Kettering.

Kettering officers were assisting Trotwood in an investigation related to body parts found in Trotwood, according to a Kettering police report. It is not clear if the investigation was related to the legs found on Old Dayton Road.

Carpet had been pulled up at the apartment and there was an area where it appeared bleach may have been poured, according to the report.