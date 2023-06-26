NEW DETAILS: Mad River schools opts against tax levy on the fall ballot

Mad River Local School District voters will not be asked to approve a levy this fall.

The Riverside district has opted against seeking a tax increase, citing additional projected state funding, according to its treasurer.

District administrators last month suggested putting the same 5.9-mill operating levy on the November ballot that failed by 100 votes May 2.

But “we decided to hold off on running a levy,” Mad River Treasurer Jerry Ellender said in an email Monday. “Revised projections show we could wait two years before needing new operating funds.”

Passage of the issue would have increased costs for the owner of a home valued at $100,000 by $207.50 annually, according to the county auditor’s office.

Ellender said the additional millage would have raised about $1.5 million a year.

Both Ellender and Superintendent Chad Wyen endorsed putting the same millage on the November ballot.

Wyen said last month the levy proposal will be on the agenda for the June meeting, which is tonight. That would have allowed the board sufficient time to certify the millage with the county and vote to place it on the ballot before the deadline in August.

Until this year Mad River had not had a tax issue on the ballot in the school district voters since 2012.