X

NEW DETAILS: Mad River schools opts against tax levy on the fall ballot

Credit: NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

Credit: NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

Local News
By
39 minutes ago

Mad River Local School District voters will not be asked to approve a levy this fall.

The Riverside district has opted against seeking a tax increase, citing additional projected state funding, according to its treasurer.

District administrators last month suggested putting the same 5.9-mill operating levy on the November ballot that failed by 100 votes May 2.

But “we decided to hold off on running a levy,” Mad River Treasurer Jerry Ellender said in an email Monday. “Revised projections show we could wait two years before needing new operating funds.”

ExplorePOPULAR: State changing order for U.S. 35/Woodman interchange ramp closings

Passage of the issue would have increased costs for the owner of a home valued at $100,000 by $207.50 annually, according to the county auditor’s office.

Ellender said the additional millage would have raised about $1.5 million a year.

Both Ellender and Superintendent Chad Wyen endorsed putting the same millage on the November ballot.

Wyen said last month the levy proposal will be on the agenda for the June meeting, which is tonight. That would have allowed the board sufficient time to certify the millage with the county and vote to place it on the ballot before the deadline in August.

Until this year Mad River had not had a tax issue on the ballot in the school district voters since 2012.

ExploreEARLIER: Mad River schools’ board of education urged to retry tax hike levy
In Other News
1
Glen Helen Association raises $4.17M to help keep preserve alive
2
Robotics manufacturer gets Ohio tax credit for Miamisburg expansion and...
3
Great Miami River bike trail to extend 2 more miles to north
4
Kettering seeks ‘deep engagement’ for new plan to guide city’s future
5
Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley to offer license reinstatement...

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top