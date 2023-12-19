NEW DETAILS: Miami Valley Hospital sells downtown properties for $5.5 million, records show

The Montgomery County Auditor’s Office records give a sale date of Tuesday, Dec. 19.

In both transactions, listed under one price of $5,550,000, Miami Valley Hospital is identified as the seller.

Premier Health — which owns Miami Valley and is one of the region’s largest employers — said in January this year that it would sell its office building at 110 N. Main, while continuing to lease some space there.

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

At the time, Premier officials said a key reason for the decision is the continuing change from in-office to remote work, originally triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Arkham Blue LLC has a 1 S. Main St. mailing address. According to county records, these are the only two properties this LLC owns.

Chris Riegel, chief executive of business technology company Stratacache, has used “Arkham” in the name of his real estate arm in other real estate ventures, including the 2019 purchase of the former Kettering Tower (now “Stratacache Tower”) in downtown Dayton.

For example, another of Riegel’s companies is known as “Arkham Red LLC.”

Most recently, Riegel has shown interest in the KeyBank Tower, located at 10 W. Second Street, is about 97% vacant.

Questions about the sale were sent to spokespeople for Premier Tuesday.

Riegel, reached via email Tuesday, said he was traveling internationally and would be available to comment later.

The auditor’s office describes 110 N. Main as having 18 stories and more than 434,000 square feet of space. The property includes a parking garage and retail space.