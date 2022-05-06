dayton-daily-news logo
X

NEW DETAILS: Nearly $1.5 million proposed to create 1,350 local jobs

Freshly seasoned potato chips tumble into the bagging machine at Mikesell’s. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

caption arrowCaption
Freshly seasoned potato chips tumble into the bagging machine at Mikesell’s. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

Local News
By
1 hour ago

An advisory committee weighing applications for Montgomery County Economic Development/Government Equity (ED/GE) funds are recommending county commissioners approve $1.495 million for business moves that supporters say would create 1,350 local jobs.

Montgomery County commissioners may vote on the recommendations Tuesday

The projects recommended for funding are:

An unidentified company in Union was recommended for $500,000, to extend Douglas Way Road for construction of a 997,391 square-foot office and distribution facility. Applicants say 1,200 new jobs would result in three years.

Mikesells, Inc. is in line for $100,000 to return a production line to Dayton, a move that would create 10 new jobs while protecting 62 current jobs, according to the city of Dayton.

The cities of Vandalia and Clayton are recommended for $375,000 A national food manufacturer wants to move to the region, creating 100 jobs, supporters say.

Another unnamed company was recommended for $150,000 to build a 115,000 square-foot warehouse in Vandalia, protecting 38 jobs and creating another 20, according to backers.

And $370,000 was recommended for Ram Precision, a Washington Twp. manufacturer, in a project applicants say would create 20 jobs.

In Other News
1
AFIT summit opens doors to historically Black colleges
2
Kettering schools name three finalists for superintendent
3
Fairborn narrowing scope for spending $6.8M in ARPA funds
4
World War II paratroop reenactors land at AF museum
5
Dayton organ and tissue donation bank starts to collect birth tissue

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top