NEW DETAILS: Nearly $1.5 million proposed to create 1,350 local jobs

An unidentified company in Union was recommended for $500,000, to extend Douglas Way Road for construction of a 997,391 square-foot office and distribution facility. Applicants say 1,200 new jobs would result in three years.

Mikesells, Inc. is in line for $100,000 to return a production line to Dayton, a move that would create 10 new jobs while protecting 62 current jobs, according to the city of Dayton.