NEW DETAILS: Nearly $1.5 million proposed to create 1,350 local jobs

An advisory committee weighing applications for Montgomery County Economic Development/Government Equity (ED/GE) funds are recommending county commissioners approve $1.495 million for business moves that supporters say would create 1,350 local jobs.
Montgomery County commissioners may vote on the recommendations Tuesday
The projects recommended for funding are:
An unidentified company in Union was recommended for $500,000, to extend Douglas Way Road for construction of a 997,391 square-foot office and distribution facility. Applicants say 1,200 new jobs would result in three years.
Mikesells, Inc. is in line for $100,000 to return a production line to Dayton, a move that would create 10 new jobs while protecting 62 current jobs, according to the city of Dayton.
The cities of Vandalia and Clayton are recommended for $375,000 A national food manufacturer wants to move to the region, creating 100 jobs, supporters say.
Another unnamed company was recommended for $150,000 to build a 115,000 square-foot warehouse in Vandalia, protecting 38 jobs and creating another 20, according to backers.
And $370,000 was recommended for Ram Precision, a Washington Twp. manufacturer, in a project applicants say would create 20 jobs.
