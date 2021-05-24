NEW DETAILS: Ohio 48 work in Centerville expected to slow traffic

CENTERVILLE – Traffic is expected to be slowed with the resurfacing of a busy stretch of Ohio 48 in Centerville later this year.
Lane closures are expected with the work on the state route from Ohio 725 (Franklin Street) to the to the southern corporation line, according to Centerville officials.
The Ohio Department of Transportation will have at least one lane of traffic will be open in both directions for the nearly 1.5-mile project, tentatively scheduled from August to mid-October, a city official said.
The work is projected to cost about $1.39 million, 20% of which will be paid for by the city, records show.
The Ohio 48/Franklin intersection is the third busiest crossroads on the north/south state route in Centerville, ODOT records show.