JUST IN: Kettering school board to fill vacancy after longtime member steps down

KETTERING — The Kettering City Schools board of education is seeking to fill a vacancy created by a longtime member stepping down.
Lori Parks retired from the Board of Education effective Dec. 31, to pursue professional work opportunities, according to school district spokeswoman Kari Basson. Parks, who previously ran for election as Lori Simms Parks, served on the school board for 19 consecutive years.
Applications to replace Parks will be accepted until 3 p.m. Jan. 13. According to Ohio law, individuals serving on school boards must be:
● Residents of the school district;
● Registered voters in the school district;
● At least 18 years old.
The selected candidate to replace Parks will complete the remaining year of the term, with the expectation that they will run for election for a full four-year term in November 2023, according to the district.
All submitted applications will be reviewed by the board the week of January 16-20, with the goal of making an appointment Jan. 24, according to the district.
Applications can be obtained at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uTzxzGp7wrE4NzHSxRSw6kKv72OMtwT6/view.
They can be submitted to: Kettering Board of Education, c/o Kari Basson, Community Relations, Kettering City Schools, 580 Lincoln Park Blvd, Suite 105, Kettering, Ohio 45429.
