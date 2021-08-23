dayton-daily-news logo
State approves Centerville Uptown entertainment district

An application for an entertainment district in Uptown Centerville has been approved by the state, according to the city. FILE
An application for an entertainment district in Uptown Centerville has been approved by the state, according to the city. FILE

Credit: Cosette Gunter

Local News
By Nick Blizzard
1 hour ago

CENTERVILLE — The state has approved an entertainment district in Centerville’s Uptown.

The Ohio Department of Commerce has notified Centerville officials the application for the 113 acres allowing 15 more liquor permits has been approved, according to the city.

The application for the district by business owner Patrick Beckel included the city’s historic business area surrounding Franklin and Main streets.

Centerville officials said the area will help spotlight and enhance the city’s history — which dates back to the late-1700s — while bolstering business in the town’s center.

The plan required at least $50 million in investment to be approved by the state. It included the city’s Uptown plan, an $11.4 million, multi-year phased project to improve access, parking, business, greenspace and entertainment in the historic center of town.

After Beckel’s plans for the application became known, Salar Restaurant and Lounge co-owner and executive chef Margot Blondet’s announced plans to expand from Dayton’s Oregon District and open a second location on West Franklin in Centerville.

