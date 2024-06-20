NEW DETAILS: State reopens U.S. 35 interchange ramps at Woodman

Tens of thousands of vehicles travel daily through the interchange, according to the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission.

It is located in a busy area between Beavercreek and Dayton, and between Kettering and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, as well as the National Museum for the U.S. Air Force.

An estimated 80,000 to 90,000 vehicles per day pass that interchange — 20,000 to 24,000 on Woodman Drive, and 62,000 to 67,000 on U.S. 35, according to regional planning officials.

Woodman traffic that shifted to the northbound lanes last fall is expected to continue that way into late summer while crews repair the southbound lanes, according to ODOT.