NEW DETAILS: Trial date, venue uncertain in court-martial of Air Force major general

The venue or location for the court-martial is being evaluated and a decision on that venue will be later, he also said.

An Article 32 preliminary hearing in this case, similar to a grand jury hearing, was convened at Wright-Patterson in February this year. AFMC and AFRL are headquartered at Wright-Patterson.

Also to be determined: The Air Force trial judiciary will identify a senior military judge to preside, Kaufman also said.

Asked if this trial will require more preparation than a more typical court-martial, given the rank of the defendant, Kaufman said the Uniform Code of Military Justice dictates the general court martial process.

“The only unusual facet of this court will be the rank of panel members who will serve, which is driven by the rank of the accused,” he said.