NEW DETAILS: Two more local cities propose fireworks bans, despite Ohio law

1 hour ago

Two more local cities are proposing to ban consumer fireworks, bucking an Ohio law allowing their detonation.

Fairborn and Oakwood may join cities such as Beavercreek and Dayton in prohibiting fireworks. Legislation to make it illegal to set off fireworks are set to be considered by both Fairborn and Oakwood city councils tonight.

The legislation in both Fairborn and Oakwood states that fireworks pose a danger and calls for the cities to opt out of the state’s law.

Potential property damage in residential and business areas are cited in both Fairborn and Oakwood proposals.

Dayton approved a similar measure last year, as did Beavercreek, in late March. The moves by the communities to outlaw fireworks follow legislation signed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in 2021.

That state measure permits people to set off consumer-grade fireworks on 20 days throughout the year, including the Fourth of July, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. It goes into effect July 1, records show.

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

