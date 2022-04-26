JUST IN: Kettering school board trims superintendent job candidates to six

KETTERING – The list of candidates to become the next Kettering City Schools superintendent has been trimmed to six, including some area administrators.
Candidates from Beavercreek, Mad River, Springfield and Xenia are among the possible choices the board of education has narrowed its list down to, a district official said.
The five-member board met Monday night in executive session. The application deadline was April 20 for possible successors to Superintendent Scott Inskeep, who plans to retire Aug. 1.
Candidates include: Bobbie Fiori, Beavercreek assistant superintendent; Robert Hill, Springfield superintendent; Gabe Lofton, Xenia superintendent; Aaron Moran, Versailles superintendent; Melinda McCarty-Stewart, Wilmington superintendent; and Chad Wyen, Mad River superintendent, according to the district.
The board’s selections Monday night are expected to part of first-round interviews May 4-5 with finalists returning the following week, the district has said.
The narrowing of candidates follows a series of 19 community forums by K-12 Business Consulting Inc., which the board hired to help with the search.
K-12 then issued a 10-page based on input from those sessions attended by 199 and results of a survey that had 175 respondents, officials said.
The targeted timeline for the board to vote on hiring is mid-May.
The base salary range is expected to be between $175,000 and $199,000 annually, but is negotiable based on experience and qualifications, records show.
