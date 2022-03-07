Hamburger icon
NEW DETAILS: Motorists on U.S. 35 to see detour near I-75, lane closures to the east

By Nick Blizzard
U.S. 35 lane closures are expected to start this week with a new phase of an expansion project between Interstate 75 in Dayton and I-675 in Greene County.

On a very short-term basis, guardrail repair is expected to cause a detour Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. as the U.S. 35 eastbound exit ramp to I-75 southbound closes, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

ODOT says the detour will involve U.S. 35 eastbound traffic going to I-75 northbound instead, then getting off at Second Street/First Street (Exit 53) and following signs to I-75 southbound.

On a more long-term project, motorists can expect periodic single- and double-lane closures on U.S. 35 eastbound between Steve Whalen Boulevard and I-675 starting Wednesday, ODOT said.

Those periodic lane closures will run through Aug. 31. Eastbound lanes on U.S. 35 will also experience nightly intermittent double-lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. in preparation for Phase 3 of the project on that section, transportation officials said.

