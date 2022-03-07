NEW DETAILS: Motorists on U.S. 35 to see detour near I-75, lane closures to the east

On a very short-term basis, guardrail repair is expected to cause a detour Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. as the U.S. 35 eastbound exit ramp to I-75 southbound closes, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

ODOT says the detour will involve U.S. 35 eastbound traffic going to I-75 northbound instead, then getting off at Second Street/First Street (Exit 53) and following signs to I-75 southbound.