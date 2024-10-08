New Dunkin’ location to open Wednesday near Austin Landing

“We are excited to again expand our footprint in the Miamisburg community,” said Clare Polony, director of people for the Gilligan Company. “Together with Dunkin’, we remain dedicated to enhancing our guest experience with the Next Gen design.”

This location will feature “a side-by-side drive-thru to make running on Dunkin’ faster and more convenient than ever before.”

On the inside, customers can expect their favorite signature cold beverages such as cold brew coffee served through a tap system and a front-facing bakery case with donuts and other baked goods. Next Gen restaurants also feature an area dedicated to mobile order pick-ups. Guests who order ahead via the Dunkin’ App can track the status of their order on a new digital order status board.

MORE DETAILS

The grand opening celebration is from 8 to 11 a.m. In addition to a ribbon cutting and check presentation to the Miamisburg High School Athletic Department, there will be merchandise giveaways, face painting, photo opportunities with Sprinkles the Donut and a special appearance by Miamisburg High School’s varsity cheer team.