New Gem City Living email newsletter to deliver the “must attend” local events

The Dayton Daily News is launching its newest email newsletter, Gem City Living, to bring readers the latest news on local performing arts, gallery openings, entertainment, music and more across the Dayton region.

Every Thursday, the Gem City Living email newsletter be sent straight your inbox. In it Russell will provide your weekly source of arts and entertainment news happening around the Miami Valley. From fairs, festivals, film and food, the newsletter will be an informative source you can rely on for events to mark on your calendar.