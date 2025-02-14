New Goodwill store opens in Vandalia

The business is situated in a strip mall, east of Dellsing Drive, west of Helke Road and to the north of Greenhurst Drive.

Other businesses in the strip include the Hairless Hare Brewery, Lexington Nails Spa, Family Dollar and Super Subby’s, among others.

The store is part of a bigger project by Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley, which also plans to open a new counseling and wellness center in the strip mall unit next door to Goodwill.

A ribbon cutting for the project is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Feb 28at 732 National Road. However, the store is already open for business.

The Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley Counseling and Wellness Center will offer comprehensive behavioral health services, including counseling, diagnostic assessments, and case management for individuals dealing with mental health or substance abuse issues.

A renovation of the interior of the storefront was completed in January. This added dressing rooms, new signage, and designation of an area for drop-off donations.

The facility previously housed Flyght Fit Kids Club, an indoor play area for kids. That business announced plans to close last year.

A January 2024 post to the Flyght Fit Kids Club’s Facebook page claimed at the time the closure was due to maintenance issues.