New Japanese-Spanish fusion restaurant SushiNero opens in Miamisburg

The chef at SushiNero is originally from Japan and had lived in Spain for a period of time. That’s where owner Lauren Stites got the idea to have a Japanese-Spanish fusion restaurant. She said there are many similarities between Japan and Spain in regards to the use of seafood like squid and octopus in their cuisines that they plan to play into.

The menu features sushi, tapas and entrees. The restaurant will have some Americanized dishes including a burger with an Asian twist.

Must try items include:

Iberian Roll (a shrimp tempura sushi roll topped with seared steak and a chimichurri sauce)

Karaage Fried Chicken with gochujang sauce (chicken thighs that are brined and fried then tossed with Mirin, a Japanese sweet cooking sake, and a mild red pepper sauce)

Pork belly with tamarind salsa (pork belly that is fire grilled to order and served with a tamarind, mint, lime and cilantro salsa)

SushiNero plans to start with seven specialty sushi rolls, but has ideas for up to 15 different rolls. Customers can get favorites like a California Roll or Spicy Tuna Roll, even though it’s not listed on the menu. Stites said they plan to add poke to the menu in the future.

“We encourage people to grab a cocktail, share a couple of plates with friends, but if you want an entree we have that as well,” Stites said.

SushiNero has been approved for its D-1 and D-3 liquor permits, so the restaurant will start off with liquor and beer. The restaurant does have plans to have sake and wine once they received another permit. Customers can expect a lot of tequila-focused cocktails and fun infusions like cinnamon sticks infused in sake that can then be made into a sangria. Stites is looking forward to infusing Spanish things into rice wine or making rice washed bourbon and using it in cocktails.

She also wants to work with a local brewery to have a Japanese-style lager. A mocktail list will be available as well.

“It doesn’t feel real yet,” Stites said. “It’s definitely a dream come true. I can’t wait to show the world what we’ve been working on.”

Stites is also leasing the former space of Backwater Voodoo at 103 S. Second St. She hopes to make it into a wine bar with an omakase experience in 2025.

MORE DETAILS

SushiNero is open 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday with plans to expand hours in the future. The restaurant will be on DoorDash starting Sept. 20. Reservations are available by calling 937-247-5184.

The restaurant is still hiring for front-of-house. For more information and updates, visit the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram (@sushinero20) pages.