New Kettering Fairmont High School principal set to be hired by board

A new principal for Fairmont High School is set to be voted on Tuesday night by the Kettering City Schools Board of Education.

Karyn Elizabeth Denslow is scheduled to be approved as the replacement for Tyler Alexander, who left to become the Beavercreek City Schools business services director.

Denslow is listed as the principal at Waynesville High School in Warren County. It has fewer than 500 students enrolled, according to its website. Fairmont has more than 2,300.

Denslow did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Alexander was principal at Fairmont for eight years and has served as administrator for most of his 19 years in education.

The Kettering board is set to meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Recital Hall at Fairmont.

