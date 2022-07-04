dayton-daily-news logo
NEW: Kettering road near Beavercreek line, business park closing for 5 days

A section of Spaulding Road in Kettering will close for five days starting Tuesday, according to the city. CONTRIBUTED

53 minutes ago

KETTERING — A section of Spaulding Road in Kettering will close for five days starting Tuesday, according to the city.

The road near Miami Valley Research Park and the Beavercreek border will be off limits from Research Boulevard to near College Drive for bridge work coordinated with Montgomery County, Kettering officials said.

A traffic detour will be in place, but access to the entrance of Montgomery County Environmental Services will remain available, according to the city.

The detour will include Research, and Founders and College drives, officials said.

ExploreRELATED: Kettering running multiple road projects in same quadrant of city

