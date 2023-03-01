NEW: Ohio Space Forum registration is now open

The event will be May 22 to 24 at the Hilton Cleveland Downtown.

“The 2023 Ohio Space Forum will include more networking time and two receptions, one the night before the forum on Monday, May 22, and another Tuesday, May 23 after the forum concludes,” an email from event organizer Dayton Development Coalition said Wednesday. “Once again, we will offer tours of NASA Glenn Research Center on Wednesday, May 24.”