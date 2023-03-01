NEW: Ohio Space Forum registration is now open

Registration for the 2023 Ohio Space Forum is now open.
The event will be May 22 to 24 at the Hilton Cleveland Downtown.
“The 2023 Ohio Space Forum will include more networking time and two receptions, one the night before the forum on Monday, May 22, and another Tuesday, May 23 after the forum concludes,” an email from event organizer Dayton Development Coalition said Wednesday. “Once again, we will offer tours of NASA Glenn Research Center on Wednesday, May 24.”
Last year’s event was held at NASA Glenn.
While the agenda is still coming together, Jimmy Kenyon, director of the NASA Glenn Research Center; Space Force Col. Marqus Randall, commander of the National Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base; and retired Air Force Gen. Lester Lyles, former Air Force Materiel Command commander, are slated to speak.
You can check orbitohio.com for agenda updates and to register.
