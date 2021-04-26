New ownership takes control of area’s largest independent real estate brokerage

A commercial Realtor since 2009 and founder and owner of several businesses, Kretz has more than 25 years of experience in sales force management, strategic planning, finance and more.

“Irongate offers a unique blend of a locally-owned business with a strong moral compass and a group of experienced and caring professionals with a reputation as the gold standard in customer service,” Kretz said. “Irongate is also perfectly positioned for strategic growth and expansion.”

Brown will continue as the company’s principal broker, and Gillen will remain as co-manager of its Washington Twp. office on Lyons Road.

Irongate, Inc. Realtors was founded in Centerville in 1975. Brown became a partner in 1985, and Gillen joined in 1990.

In its more than 45 years in business, the company has grown to more than 300 affiliated agents and seven local offices, covering most of Southwest Ohio. The company saw combined annual sales of more than $650 million in 2020.