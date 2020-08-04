New program expedites technical training

“The faster we can train Airmen; the faster we can support the Air Force mission,” Clay said. “The purpose of this program is to not only train Airmen quicker, but more efficiently.”

The trial run resulted in the Airmen completing their training successfully. Among the Airmen was Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Coulter, 17th Communications Squadron knowledge manager.

“The self-paced training has allowed me to develop into a better knowledge manager,” Coulter said. “I have built my skills on experience and hands-on learning.”

Staff Sgt. Rafael Daniel, 17th Communications Squadron Knowledge Management Center noncommissioned officer in charge and Coulter’s supervisor, describes the impact of this structure on the knowledge managers and his Airmen.

“D2T2 paves a better pathway for our Airmen,” Daniel said. “The process integrates them into our mission priorities and progresses them quicker. Going straight to their duty location eliminates the need for technical training at a technical school and also saves money for the Air Force that can be used to better a different aspect of training.”

The success of this program has displayed the Air Force’s continuous ability to adapt and overcome to complete the mission and remain resilient. Clay is hoping this process will expand the training of the Air Force and create a new direction for the future.

“The program is still being developed, but the initial trial was very successful,” Clay said. “This can set a pathway for the future of Air Force training. Creating a faster, better and cost-efficient training process can produce exceptional Airmen across the Air Force.”