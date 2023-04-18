New simulation labs prepare students for careers

As is the case with the other simulation labs at Kettering College, the nursing faculty observes students from a control room, rather than being bedside. This way, the student’s attention is on the patient rather than the instructor. Nursing faculty have noted by putting students together, they begin to understand what they need to do with each other and the patient. Learning becomes more collaborative instead of automatically looking to the faculty immediately for the answers.

Dr. Paula Reams, dean of Nursing, says, “Thank you to all that made this happen. Our A-BSN students will benefit from this space now and for many years to come. Having safe spaces to learn how to care for patients through simulation makes the transition to bedside nursing easier for the student. These new spaces for laboratory learning can be and will be used not only for nursing but for all health care professional students.”