New Spectrum store opens in Huber Heights

A new Spectrum store has opened in Huber Heights on Old Troy Pike, according to the company.
“Access to quality, high-speed internet is vital for students, businesses and families,” Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore said. “Spectrum’s retail store investment in Huber Heights provides our region with the services and products they need to get and stay connected.”
Spectrum says the store is an option to add or manage Spectrum internet, TV, mobile or voice services. Customers can also make account payments at the store and upgrade or exchange equipment.
The company says social distancing is still required in the store. Spectrum stores are cleaned and disinfected regularly, with frequent cleaning of high-touch areas and hand sanitizer available throughout the store, a spokesman added.
The Spectrum store at 7777 Old Troy Pike, is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.
Spectrum has opened five new Spectrum stores in the Dayton region over the last two years.