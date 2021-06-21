New surgery at Miami Valley helps reduce hand tremors

The surgery, known as MR-guided focused ultrasound, can benefit patients with either essential tremor or tremor-dominant Parkinson’s disease. Essential tremor, a progressive neurological disorder, is characterized by an involuntary and rhythmic shaking of the head, voice, legs, arms, and hands, where it occurs most commonly. The condition has no known cause or cure.

“Tremor can have a significant impact upon a person’s quality of life,” said Dr. Daniel Gaudin, a neurosurgeon with Premier Health’s Clinical Neuroscience Institute. “Many of the things we all take for granted can suddenly become very difficult. Tremors of the hands, for example, can almost make it impossible for someone to drink a cup of coffee, button a shirt, hold a fork or a spoon, or sign a check. With MR-guided focused ultrasound, we may be able to positively impact a person’s ability to perform routine daily functions.”