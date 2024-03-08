New Thai restaurant coming soon to Xenia

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The family is originally from Thailand and moved to the Dayton area around eight years ago. Narapongporn’s wife has been working at a Thai restaurant for the last six years.

Nara Thai Kitchen will be their first restaurant as well as Xenia’s first Thai restaurant.

Customers can expect a variety of dishes including appetizers like Spring Rolls, Thai Fish Cakes and Fried Tofu. The restaurant will also have Tom Yum Soup, Tom Kha soup, Wonton soup and Papaya Salad. Signature dishes include Grilled Chicken, Grilled Pork, Golden Sesame Chicken and a variety of stir-fried protein. Noodle dishes include Pad Thai and Pad Kee Mao. Noodle soups and curry dishes are also expected.

Narapongporn said the food will be flavorful and customers can choose between spicy and mild dishes.

In addition, they will have dessert and Thai-style beverages like milk tea that can be topped with boba.

The restaurant is 2,400 square feet and will start with about 60 seats. Customers will be able to dine-in, order carryout or use DoorDash.

“We would like to provide the best for our customers,” Narapongporn said.

For more information and updates, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.