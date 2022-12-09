New trustee appointed to Wright State board

Mercer County community and development director Jared Ebbing has been appointed to the Wright State Board of Trustees for a term beginning Jan. 1.
He replaces former trustee Bill Montgomery, who was also from Mercer County where the university’s Lake Campus is located. The smaller, satellite campus had 1,137 students enrolled this fall, according to the Ohio Department of Higher Education.
Ebbing’s term ends on June 30, 2031.
“Wright State is an important asset to Ohio, the Dayton region and the Grand Lake Region here in West Central Ohio,” Ebbing said. “I am proud to have received my MBA from Wright State and look forward to contributing to its success in the future.”
Ebbing’s role as the community and economic development director in Mercer County means he works closely with companies, local schools and organizations on workforce development and runs a newsletter for Mercer County businesses.
Ebbings also created a job board specifically for Mercer, Auglaize and Shelby counties and works closely with schools to promote local career opportunities.
He previously served as the executive director of the Civil Engineering Division at Fanning Howey. He received his MBA from Wright State and holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Dayton.
