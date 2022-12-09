dayton-daily-news logo
X

New trustee appointed to Wright State board

Local News
By , Staff Writer
7 minutes ago

Mercer County community and development director Jared Ebbing has been appointed to the Wright State Board of Trustees for a term beginning Jan. 1.

He replaces former trustee Bill Montgomery, who was also from Mercer County where the university’s Lake Campus is located. The smaller, satellite campus had 1,137 students enrolled this fall, according to the Ohio Department of Higher Education.

Ebbing’s term ends on June 30, 2031.

“Wright State is an important asset to Ohio, the Dayton region and the Grand Lake Region here in West Central Ohio,” Ebbing said. “I am proud to have received my MBA from Wright State and look forward to contributing to its success in the future.”

Ebbing’s role as the community and economic development director in Mercer County means he works closely with companies, local schools and organizations on workforce development and runs a newsletter for Mercer County businesses.

Ebbings also created a job board specifically for Mercer, Auglaize and Shelby counties and works closely with schools to promote local career opportunities.

He previously served as the executive director of the Civil Engineering Division at Fanning Howey. He received his MBA from Wright State and holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Dayton.

In Other News
1
Fuyao to build large new Moraine facility, add 500 jobs in 2025-27
2
Dick Church Jr., Miamisburg’s longest-serving mayor, dies at 81
3
Public Health urges parents to vaccinate children against measles amid...
4
Xenia school levy results delayed as recount continues
5
Find out why Wright State is combining graduate, honors college

About the Author

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News. She grew up in the Dayton area and returned to cover her hometown.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top