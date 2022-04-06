New urgent care center opening in Kettering

A new urgent care center is opening in Kettering.
Premier Health announced the new urgent care will be at 135 W. Dorothy Lane in Kettering, and will be open for patients starting April 12.
Some of the conditions that can be treated at the urgent care include minor illnesses such as sinus infections, earaches, allergies, and pink eye, as well as injuries such as fractured bones.
The urgent care providers can also conduct school and sports physicals, and administer vaccinations. Diagnostic testing for the flu, pregnancy and strep can be done on-site, as well as X-rays.
The location a block west of Far Hills Avenue will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day of the week.
The Dayton Daily News has previously reported on the rapid rise of urgent care centers in the region. About 1.5 miles away from Premier’s new site, competitor Kettering Health opened an On-Demand Care center last year in the Town & Country shopping center.
