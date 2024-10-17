New women-owned business in Waynesville offers coffee, donuts, ice cream and more

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Jona Powell, owner of Buckeye Charm, was the driving force behind the new coffee shop. She knew the owners of Hubbard’s Cupboard were moving away and wanted to fill a hole in the community.

“We weren’t going to have a coffee shop in our retail district in downtown Waynesville and that is extremely imperative for our retail district that we have one,” Powell said.

She teamed up with her two friends, Julie Abel, owner of JBA Bakes, and Angie Wagner, who was once a Waynesville resident of 15 years.

“Jona is such an intricate part of where Waynesville is going,” Wagner said. “She’s enhanced and added to the life and culture here and I think we can be a great compliment to that.”

Wagner admitted she has always had her eye on the building because she wanted to open a business to sell her mom’s pies and pastries. In addition, she wanted to start something with her daughter, Taylor Ritter, who will be the store’s manager.

The coffee shop is not only named after Ritter, but Taylor is Powell’s maiden name.

Taylor’s Coffee & Creamery has partnered with Kava Haus, a roaster with locations in Wilmington and Xenia, to offer a full espresso bar with drip coffee, lattes, mochas, americanos and flat whites. The coffee shop will also have tea and hot cocoa.

Donuts will be delivered fresh daily from Glazed Donut Eatery in Xenia and gluten-free pastries such as coffee cake will be available from Sweet Dew Bakery in Waynesville.

“If we’re going to build this business and grow up, we’re going to take others with us,” Abel said. “There’s room for everybody to grow together.”

The shop will have a grab and go area curated with products from local business owners. Abel’s decorated cookies will be on the shelves.

Taylor’s Coffee & Creamery will also have soft serve ice cream, as well as Dole Whip.

Next month, the owners plan to launch coffee, hot cocoa and ice cream flights. These will be themed to events happening in the community such as Waynesville’s author based event series.

The outside of the coffee shop has a patio with ample seating, an area with a fire pit and a gazebo with pillows and blankets.

“I’m excited to see where this will go. It’s a privilege to be apart of the community,” Wagner said. “I want to become a household name. I want to become a destination.”

“I think for many years Waynesville was viewed as a destination just for coming to antique and I think we’ve hit a year of growth,” Abel said. “There’s so many new businesses here that are here to grow and show that there’s more than what you think.”

MORE DETAILS

Taylor’s Coffee & Creamery will be open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit the shop’s Facebook or Instagram pages.