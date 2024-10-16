Linh’s Bistro to open second location with fast-casual service

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Vu Hoang, who owns Linh’s Bistro with his brother, Thuy, said the new restaurant location will offer Vietnamese cuisine including pho, banh mi sandwiches, rice dishes, vermicelli noodle salad bowls, stir fried noodles and specialty drinks like sugar cane juice.

Everything is made fresh daily, Hoang said.

This will be their first time offering banh mi sandwiches with proteins including char siu (BBQ pork), thit Nguoi (Vietnamese cold cut), shredded chicken and beef meatballs.

This location will not offer full-service. Instead, customers will order at two kiosks where they can easily customize dishes to their liking. They will then receive a pager and when the food is ready it will buzz. If customers prefer not to use the kiosk, there will be someone at the front counter to take orders.

Hoang said they decided to offer kiosks for ordering because it’s hard to find people to work — especially in a Vietnamese restaurant because they need people that are knowledgeable about their culture and food.

The 2,300-square-foot restaurant will have about 60 seats to dine-in. Carryout and delivery via DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub will be available, as well as online ordering via the restaurant’s website.

The brothers took over Linh’s Bistro at 5532 Airway Road in Riverside about four years ago from former owners Hoa and Phan Nguyen.

Hoang came to the U.S. from Vietnam in 2011 after his uncle had been here for about 30 years. His mom’s side of the family owned several restaurants in Vietnam, so he grew up surrounded by family cooking.

When he first came to the U.S. he worked in a factory and then a nail salon. He said him and his brother wanted to do something bigger and when they heard the Nguyen family wanted to sell, they jumped on it.

The Nguyen family taught them their recipes, but over the years, the brothers have introduced their family’s recipes into the restaurant. The Riverside location will continue to offer Chinese dishes such as General Tso’s chicken and lo mein. The Wilmington Pike location will be known as a traditional Vietnamese restaurant.

MORE DETAILS

Linh’s Bistro will be open 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

To celebrate the grand opening, the first 50 customers will receive a $25 gift card. All customers will receive 50 percent off. The celebration will continue Oct. 27-31 with 20 percent off orders.

For more information, visit linhsbistrosugarcreek.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page (@linhbistrowilmington).