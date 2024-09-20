New Wright State program allows students to fast track entry into MBA program

Normally students without a business background interested in getting an MBA would have to take those five classes to enter the MBA program. Competing schools have offered alternatives and waivers for these requirements, so Wright State launched the program to attract more students.

The first cohort of students began in July with 16 to 18 graduate students, according to the university.

The program is meant to make MBA education more accessible and efficient for students, said Kristina Healy, academic services director in the Raj Soin College of Business.

Brandon Morris, Wright State associate professor of finance, compared the program to a boot camp.

“It’s designed to allow more people into the MBA program so they can get an MBA from Wright State for less money,” Morris said.

Faculty experts created each of the five modules.

One participant in the inaugural program, Laura Harr , said the program has been a boost to her business skills while allowing her to earn the waivers she needs to get into the program.

Harr, a parent of two teenagers who graduated from WSU in 2007, got a job as a civilian at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in February.

“It’s a great cost and time savings to me,” Harr said of the program.