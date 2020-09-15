Next Plane Talks event set for Sept. 18

Plane Talks at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will occur a few times a year and allow visitors the opportunity to interact with various subject matter experts. The next Plane Talks will be Sept. 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the 73rd anniversary of the Air Force and POW/MIA Recognition Day.
The experts at these talks may include veterans, active-duty, former pilots, crew members, engineers, navigators and more.
These experts will be stationed in the galleries near the aircraft or exhibit that relates to their expertise. These Plane Talks programs often occur on the anniversary of a significant Air Force or military event.
Future dates include Nov. 11 (Veterans Day) and Dec. 7 (Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day). For more information, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil.