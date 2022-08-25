BreakingNews
NEXT WEEK: Springboro library to begin expansion project

The Franklin-Springboro Public Library Board is planning a $3.5 million, 4,500 square-foot expansion at the Springboro Library located at 125 Park Drive. COURTESY OF THE FRANKLIN-SPRINGBORO LIBARY

The Franklin-Springboro Public Library Board is planning a $3.5 million, 4,500 square-foot expansion at the Springboro Library located at 125 Park Drive. COURTESY OF THE FRANKLIN-SPRINGBORO LIBARY

Local News
27 minutes ago

An expansion project bringing an additional 4,500 square feet to the Springboro Library Branch is scheduled to start on Sept. 1.

The new space will include a conference room, study rooms, a large community room, restrooms, more space for children and teens, as well as a new maker space, according to Franklin-Springboro Public Library.

ExploreRELATED: Springboro Library plans expansion after council land deal

The estimated cost of the expansion project is $3.5 million, Franklin-Springboro Public Library director, Martha Bush told the Dayton Daily News earlier this year.

“The expansion was long overdue,” Bush said then. “The Springboro branch was built in 1989 to meet the needs of the community at that time. Over the past 33 years, the Springboro community has experienced a lot of commercial development and with that, a great deal of population growth. Springboro’s population has far exceeded the scope of what the Springboro Library was built to facilitate.”

For more than 20 years, the library has been investing in a building fund for this project, according to Bush.

Construction will occur in phases and is expected to be finished in next spring.

The Franklin-Springboro Public Library’s website said the library services/changes during construction include:

  • Starting Sept. 1, there will be no public computers available at the Springboro Branch. The Franklin Branch will have access to public computers during this time.
  • The copier and wireless printing will remain available during construction. There could be times that it is unavailable, but that will hopefully be on a limited basis.
  • Library materials are currently being relocated and will include access to a limited collection at Springboro during the renovation.

