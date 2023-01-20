No. 2 Ohio State women roll past Northwestern

Paige Mott scored a career-high 16 points for Northwestern. Caroline Lau added 13 points.

BUCKLING DOWN

Amid a shooting lull from midway through the first quarter to 7:17 left in the second, Ohio State went 5 of 18.

Ohio State’s 9-8 lead in the first quarter advanced to 21-12 with over eight minutes until halftime before ballooning in the third quarter. Bristow led the team with 16 minutes in the second half and recorded five points in that span.

“I think our effort was really high and at points our execution was really good,” Bristow said. “I just think when we get into droughts of scoring, and our defense, we stick together. We just really talk to each other, and coach McGuff is there to push us, so I think staying together and our effort was the key to the win.”

A TOUGH ROAD AHEAD

Ohio State’s next two games will come against Top 10 conference foes No. 10 Iowa at home Monday and on the road at No. 6 Indiana next Thursday.

Having beaten four ranked teams this season, starting with then-No. 5 Tennessee in the opener last November, the Buckeyes are taking each day as they come and remain one of three unbeaten teams across the NCAA.

“One game at a time and practice,” Bristow said. “We’re focused on Monday next and then it’ll be Thursday and then it’ll be the next day after that.”