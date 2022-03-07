Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

No injures reported after building partially collapses in Trotwood

Local News
By Holly Souther
1 hour ago

No one was injured when a building partially collapsed in Trotwood on Monday morning.

The incident was reported in the first block of West Main Street just before 11:30 a.m.

The building is being used to store items, the Trotwood Fire Department said.

ExplorePHOTOS: Partial building collapse in Trotwood

No one was injured and the building was vacant, according to the fire department.

Main Street is closed in the area.

The Trotwood Fire Department is investigating what led to the partial collapse.

We will update the story as we learn more.

In Other News
1
Police investigating after woman shot in Dayton
2
Turner: Wright-Patt, NASIC to play part in supporting Ukraine
3
NEW DETAILS: Motorists on U.S. 35 to see detour near I-75, lane...
4
Power restored to most after 1,600 lose power in Montgomery, Champaign...
5
JOIN US: For our In Your Prime virtual event with local experts

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top