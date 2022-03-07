No injures reported after building partially collapses in Trotwood

No one was injured when a building partially collapsed in Trotwood on Monday morning.
The incident was reported in the first block of West Main Street just before 11:30 a.m.
The building is being used to store items, the Trotwood Fire Department said.
No one was injured and the building was vacant, according to the fire department.
Main Street is closed in the area.
The Trotwood Fire Department is investigating what led to the partial collapse.
We will update the story as we learn more.
