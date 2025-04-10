Nominate standout graduates of the class of 2025 here

Centerville high school graduation in 2023. CONTRIBUTED.

The Dayton Daily News features a handful of high school seniors each year to celebrate graduation. We are looking for nominations for standout high school students to feature.

To nominate a student, please fill out the form below or email eileen.mcclory@coxinc.com with a reason why you are nominating the student and contact information.

About the Author

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News. She grew up in the Dayton area and returned to cover her hometown.