Man injured in Washington Twp. rollover crash

A man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening after his SUV rolled over multiple times during a crash in Washington Twp.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded around 10:50 p.m. to McEwen Road at Congress Park Drive on an injury crash.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2002 Ford Explorer going west on Miamisburg Centerville Road turned right to go north on McEwen Road, according to the sheriff’s office.
The man driving reportedly accelerated at a high speed and lost control of the SUV while approaching Congress Park Drive. The SUV rolled multiple times as a result.
Crews took the man to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment. He was the only occupant of the SUV.
The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the crash.