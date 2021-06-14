dayton-daily-news logo
Man injured in Washington Twp. rollover crash

Nick Graham / Staff
Local News | 13 hours ago
By Kristen Spicker

A man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening after his SUV rolled over multiple times during a crash in Washington Twp.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded around 10:50 p.m. to McEwen Road at Congress Park Drive on an injury crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2002 Ford Explorer going west on Miamisburg Centerville Road turned right to go north on McEwen Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man driving reportedly accelerated at a high speed and lost control of the SUV while approaching Congress Park Drive. The SUV rolled multiple times as a result.

Crews took the man to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment. He was the only occupant of the SUV.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the crash.

