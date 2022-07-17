Nonprofits to receive COVID relief funds from Miami County

A similar process was used to review applications for both the small business and nonprofit grants, said Michael Clarey, development services manager with the county development department.

That included an initial vetting at the development department of tax documents, financials and application materials followed by a review of a subcommittee of county staff members. The subcommittee made recommendations to the commission.

Because more applications were received than the amount of money set aside for the nonprofit grants, the committee looked at three options for distribution of dollars.

The recommendation was based on a formula the subcommittee thought would be the fairest, Clarey said.

The commissioners praised the committee and Clarey for work done on the grants. The commissioners said they plan to vote formally on the nonprofit grants Tuesday, July 19.

The development office is working with the recipients of the small business grants approved in June. “They have expressed gratitude …for your consideration of small business. It really makes a difference to them, for sure,” Clarey said.

