Norman defeats Pierce in unusual write-in election for Miami County recorder

County elections director Laura Bruns said she expected the turnout to be higher than the 74.78 percent due to high early in-person turnout but added the percentage will increase to at least 76 percent once all eligible provisional and absentee ballots are included.

The board of elections will review provisional ballots Nov. 18 and conduct the official election count at 5 p.m. Nov. 19.

The write-in race for recorder was needed after former recorder Jessica Lopez resigned in September to take a position as an assistant county prosecuting attorney. Because the resignation came after the ballot filing deadline, the write-in race was needed.

Norman said he decided to join the race after talking with his wife Susie.

“It really hit me I needed to do this,” he said of his candidacy.

He was appointed to the office by the county commission following the resignation of Lopez.. He will now oversee the recorder’s office, which has six employees.

“I feel like I am still serving and protecting the people of Miami County,” Norman said.

He already has implemented or plans to implement programs including one targeting and educating the public about property fraud and updating the office’s computers.

Bruns said she thinks poll workers and staff did a “fantastic” job with the election. An after-action review to talk about what went well and ways election officials can improve for the future will be held as part of election wrap-up activities, Bruns said.

