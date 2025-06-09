North Fairfield Road widening begins this week in Beavercreek

The project will expand the current four-lane road (two through lanes in each direction) to five lanes by adding a center left-turn lane. Additionally, crews will reconstruct a 5-foot sidewalk on the west side of the road, build a new 8-foot sidewalk on the east side, and upgrade the curbs, storm sewers, and the bridge just south of Be Hope Church.

This improvement is designed to reduce congestion and improve safety for both drivers and pedestrians, according to the city.

Construction is expected to have minimal traffic impact, the city said, and North Fairfield Road will remain open throughout construction. Some side streets may experience short-term closures, but access to all properties will be maintained.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Additionally Monday evening, Beavercreek City Council will vote on entering into an agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation to replace the traffic signals at the intersection between Dayton-Xenia Road and North Fairfield, one of the city’s major intersections, as well as resurfacing Dayton-Xenia Road.

The first project would consist of replacing the existing traffic signal at the intersection of Dayton-Xenia and North Fairfield, and adjusting the brick pavers due to the installation of new signal poles, city documents show. The second involves repaving Dayton-Xenia Road from the bridge over I-675 to just past the intersection with Grange Hall Road, past Tobias Funeral Home. The project would also involve repaving part of Grange Hall Road, from where it intersects with the Creekside bike trail to Southview Street, also just past the funeral home.

Both of these projects wouldn’t happen until summer of 2029, according to city documents, and two-thirds of the funding for each comes from federal funding.

The signal reconstruction is estimated to cost $583,000, and the repaving is estimated at just under $929,000.