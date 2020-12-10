X

‘Northern Lights’ possible in Ohio sky

By Jen Balduf

A geomagnetic storm means the Northern Lights will be seen through Friday over much of the northern part of the country, possibly even Ohio.

The storm is the effect of a solar flare and coronal mass ejection on Monday that is sending some of the sun’s energy to Earth’s atmosphere. This will result in colorful lights and possible communication disruptions as well.

The Space Weather Prediction Center issued a geomagnetic storm watch, which is in effect through Friday. The storm is expected to peak in the early hours of Thursday, according to the SWPC.

If the storm is strong enough, the lights may even be seen over Ohio.

