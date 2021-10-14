dayton-daily-news logo
Northmont high school, middle school ordered to shelter in place due to threat

Northmont’s high school and middle school have been ordered to shelter in place after local police got a threat around noon.
Northmont’s high school and middle school have been ordered to shelter in place after local police got a threat around noon.

By Eileen McClory, Dayton Daily News
51 minutes ago

Law enforcement received a threat against the high school around noon Thursday and immediately locked the entire campus down, said Northmont district spokesman Jenny Wood. Clayton police investigated and after more information was gathered, reduced to a shelter in place, she said.

Police have determined that it is not a credible threat and was the result of a poor decision by a student, Wood said. The student is currently in the custody of Clayton Police.

“We are extremely proud of how our students and staff quickly reacted and we’re thankful for our relationship with law enforcement and the quick response to make sure everyone stayed safe,” Wood said.

Wood said the two schools were in lockdown initially but were downgraded from lockdown to shelter in place around 1:15 p.m. A Facebook post from the school district said lunches will be resuming.

Wood said the school district and police will continue investigating.

This is a developing story. We will update as we have more information.

