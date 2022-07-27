Northpoint, Tipp City reconsidering major development plan

TIPP CITY — NorthPoint Development again is expressing interest in working with the Tipp City Exempted Village Schools and the city on a proposed tax abatement package for two warehouses of more than 500,000 square feet each.
The $80 million project targeting property in the southern part of the Northgate Commerce Center west of Interstate 75 and north of Evanston Road was withdrawn by the company in late June after the board of education turned down the abatement request. A motion to approve the abatement did not receive a second from board members, in effect denying the request.
The project resurfaced recently with a request on the school board’s agenda Monday evening to revisit the issue.
However, the board was told by school Superintendent Mark Stefanik that an email was received Monday from NorthPoint to delay the discussion. Company representatives were not at the meeting.
An email provided by city officials on Tuesday explained the last-minute change.
“While we appreciate being put back on the agenda for your board meeting tonight, please accept this as our formal request to be removed from the agenda tonight. Given the current national economic circumstances, we would like to monitor that situation over the next few weeks and be placed on your August board meeting agenda,” Tim McElroy, regional vice president of NorthPoint Development wrote.
The school board agreed to delay any action on the proposal until its Aug. 22 meeting.
NorthPoint met twice with the school board in June to discuss the proposal for 100 percent tax abatement for 15 years. NorthPoint outlined a series of payments it proposed to make to the school district over the life of the abatement including a payment in lieu of taxes and a share of the city income tax.
“We really need to have a tax abatement to compete with these areas. It really levels the playing field,” McElroy said in comments to the board in June.
The abatement also would require the approval of Tipp City Council.
Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com
About the Author