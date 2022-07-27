Northpoint, Tipp City reconsidering major development plan

“While we appreciate being put back on the agenda for your board meeting tonight, please accept this as our formal request to be removed from the agenda tonight. Given the current national economic circumstances, we would like to monitor that situation over the next few weeks and be placed on your August board meeting agenda,” Tim McElroy, regional vice president of NorthPoint Development wrote.

The school board agreed to delay any action on the proposal until its Aug. 22 meeting.

NorthPoint met twice with the school board in June to discuss the proposal for 100 percent tax abatement for 15 years. NorthPoint outlined a series of payments it proposed to make to the school district over the life of the abatement including a payment in lieu of taxes and a share of the city income tax.

“We really need to have a tax abatement to compete with these areas. It really levels the playing field,” McElroy said in comments to the board in June.

The abatement also would require the approval of Tipp City Council.

