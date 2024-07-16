Northridge woman indicted in February 3-vehicle hit-and-run crash in Dayton

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

A car headed west on Basswood Avenue around 3:20 a.m. Feb. 22, collided with the driver’s side door of a 2011 Hyundai Elantra parked in the 200 block of Basswood Ave., according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.

The impact pushed the Hyundai backward, which then struck the front end of 2008 Nissan Sentra, also parked at the curb, the report stated.

The driver of the car, later identified as Smith, left without identifying herself, police said.

She is held on $100,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.