Northridge woman indicted in February 3-vehicle hit-and-run crash in Dayton

A woman 31-year-old woman is accused of crashing into a parked car in that hit another car while both were occupied, and then driving away in February in Dayton.

Chelsea Nichole Smith, of the Northridge area of Harrison Twp., was arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court following her May 10 indictment on two counts of felonious assault and one count each of vehicular assault and failure to stop after an accident.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

A car headed west on Basswood Avenue around 3:20 a.m. Feb. 22, collided with the driver’s side door of a 2011 Hyundai Elantra parked in the 200 block of Basswood Ave., according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.

The impact pushed the Hyundai backward, which then struck the front end of 2008 Nissan Sentra, also parked at the curb, the report stated.

The driver of the car, later identified as Smith, left without identifying herself, police said.

She is held on $100,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

