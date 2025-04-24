Nothing located after possible plane crash reported near Washington Twp.

No signs of a plane crash were found after a person reported a plane appearing to have issues near Washington Twp. Thursday morning.
At 11:21 a.m. a 911 caller reported a plane appeared to be having trouble in the air and said it looked like it was going to crash, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Washington Twp. Fire and EMS and Dayton and Miami Twp. police responded to the area of West Alex Bell and West Rahn roads to search for a possible plane crash.
OSHP used aerial crews and other law enforcement agencies used drones to assist ground crews in the search.
Around 12:44 p.m., the sheriff’s office confirmed a plane crash wasn’t located. A spokesperson for Centerville also confirmed nothing was found in the city limits.
The initial 911 caller was the only person who reported the incident, the sheriff’s office said.