Number of state lawmakers across US with military experience has dwindled

The number of state lawmakers with military experience dropped sharply in the past two years, according to a survey by the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Veterans, current or former reservists, and National Guard members held 748 seats in the 50 state and five territorial legislatures in the United States. That’s slightly more than 10% of the 7,383 legislators serving nationwide, the group said.

The number dropped sharply in two years. The group counted 911 state lawmakers with military experience following the 2020 election.

The overall tally of lawmakers with military experience has been in decline alongside the number of veterans among the general population. The Department of Veterans Affairs reports slightly more than 6% of adult Americans are veterans, compared to 18% in 1980.

Ohio has 21 lawmakers who have served in the military, according to NCSL data.

The NCSL took up the traditional Veterans Day count of lawmakers from the conservative American Enterprise Institute, which counted more than 1,040 service members in 2018.

Veterans make up about 6.5% of the adult national population, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. But the Department of Veterans Affairs points to an aging group with military experience. Just more than 21% of veterans are younger than age 45. The highest percentage — 41.2% — are between the ages of 45 and 64. Slightly more than 37% of those 65 years or older are veterans.

The lawmakers who have served represent all branches — Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines. They include active-duty retirees and those who transitioned into Reserve roles after long stints in the regular armed forces.

Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy, said it’s important for him, as a member of Congress to have served in the Army.

“It certainly is valuable to me,” he said. “It’s my experience, and thankfully there are a number of veterans I serve with (in Washington, D.C.). Given the weight of some of the issues we deal with, it’s helpful to have served.”

He said that experience helps him when making tough decisions on Capitol Hill.

Davidson enlisted in the Army in 1988 out of high school, serving in the 3rd Infantry Division in Germany. Later, he received an appointment to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point and graduated in 1995. He went on to be a Rainger in the both the 101st Airborne Division and The Old Guard. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 2000.

As it pertained to military conflicts the U.S. is involved with, he said, “If we’re not there to win, then why are we there? If we’re going to be involved, we need to be involved to win.”

Virginia Sen. Bryce Reeves, a Republican who served as an Army airborne officer, helped organize the NCSL survey. He said leadership skills that he learned in the military have served him well.

“One trait I personally believe anyone who has worn the cloth of our country has, is the ability to analyze complex issues and find positive solutions quickly,” Reeves said.

California Sen. Tom Umberg, a Democrat who retired in 2010 as an Army colonel, agreed a military background helped lawmakers stay “mission-focused” on difficult tasks, such as a state budget.

“You have a job to accomplish — get it done,” he said. “You can stand up and give your ideological pitch. You can have a vision. But always stay focused on how you will get the job done. Because there is no alternative.”

While state lawmakers with military backgrounds can range from liberal Democrats to conservative Republicans, Reeves said one thing that they generally agree upon is supporting those who serve in uniform today.

“We enhance our military readiness by taking care of our active, reserve and military families,” he said.

The NCSL survey shows the pool of veterans differs from state to state, but demographic trends make it unlikely that legislatures could ever have a majority of members who served in the military. Alaska tops the current list, with more than 18% of its members having military experience. Colorado is second with 15%.

Legislatures come in different sizes. Relatively small New Hampshire has the largest number of legislators (424) and the largest number of those who are veterans (72).

The other top four states for lawmakers with military experience are Georgia (34), Missouri (30) and Pennsylvania (27).

States with 15% or more legislators having had military experience also include Alabama, Idaho, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wyoming.

On the other end of the spectrum, Nevada has four legislators with military experience, the smallest number in the nation. Maine has the lowest percentage — 4.3%.

States where less than 8% of legislators having military experience include Alabama, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Utah.

Reporter Michael Pitman contributed to this story.

(c) 2023 the Stars and Stripes. Visit the Stars and Stripes at www.stripes.com