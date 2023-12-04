Oakwood, Fairmont, MVS, Incarnation students receive Yeck Award for writing

This year’s winner is Audrey Havrilla, a freshman in Kelsey Jackson’s class at Oakwood High School who received a certificate of merit and a check for $3,000 for her essay about laying a foundation for her life. The essay earned the highest score throughout the three rounds of judging. In addition, $250 will be awarded to Jackson’s class.

Second place ($500) went to Kettering Fairmont High School freshman Adelaide Beach Knox Perkins. Third place ($350) went to Miami Valley School seventh-grader Emma Myers. Fourth place ($250) went to Incarnation Catholic School seventh-grader Kate Kohls.

A Good Life Award Celebration at the Woodbourne Library honored the winners, whose work was chosen from a pool of more than 600 entries. The winning entries may be read at www.wclibrary.info/gla/winners.

Yeck served on the Washington-Centerville Public Library Board of Trustees for 28 years. Under her direction, the library went from one room at John Hole Elementary School to the opening of Woodbourne Library in 1980. The contest, which was created after she died in 2004, is fully funded by the Dorothy R. Yeck Good Life Award endowment.