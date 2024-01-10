Oakwood High School to host swearing-in ceremony for new US citizens

These ceremonies are generally open to the public on a first come/first serve basis, according to the court. But due to the lack of space in the OHS auditorium and the anticipated student participation, this event will not be open, the school district said.

Judges from the U.S. district court and the federal bankruptcy court will administer the oath in a ceremony to be attended by about 230 Oakwood High School juniors and sophomores, school district officials said.

Those students are enrolled in government, social studies and world language courses. All other Oakwood Junior and Senior High School students will watch via a live video stream from their classrooms, according to the school district.

Naturalization ceremonies are public events that often bring communities, schools and new citizens closer, according to the U.S. District Court website. Schools often ask to participate in the ceremonies, which are commonly held at federal courthouses. Special ceremonies may be held at other locations, according to the court.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. in the OHS auditorium.