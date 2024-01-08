Local business leader Gunlock dies, was philanthropist, coached with legends

Gunlock’s son Randy founded RG Properties, a local company that manages more than 7 million square feet of space in shopping centers, office buildings and research and development, according to its website. His son Tom has served as president of Ohio’s State Board of Education and is currently chair of Wright State University’s Board of Trustees.

Services are Saturday for Bill Gunlock, who died Jan. 2 at age 95. In a career than spanned decades, Gunlock’s work included serving as president of at the Cole-Layer-Trumble Company before starting his own full-service appraisal services and data processing company, according to his obituary.

This followed his service in the Army, where he served before becoming defensive coordinator at The Ohio State University under football coach Woody Hayes and worked with future University of Michigan head football coach Bo Schembechler enroute to a 1961 national championship.

Later, Gunlock would serve on or was a member of a number of organizations. They included Miami University’s Board of Trustees, The Ohio State University’s President’s Club, the National College Football Foundation and Hall of Fame, the National Aviation Hall of Fame, the Foundation Board for the Museum of the United States Air Force at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, the National Rifle Association, the Moraine Country Club, the Dayton Agonis Club, and the Dayton Bicycle Club.

He also supported the Dayton arts community, including the Victoria Theatre, the Dayton Art Institute, the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, The Schuster Performing Arts Center, and the Dayton History Museum and Carillon Historic Park.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13 at Fairhaven Church, 637 E Whipp Road, Centerville, officiated by Pastor David Smith and will be followed by burial at David’s Cemetery. After the burial, family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life reception at the Moraine County Club.