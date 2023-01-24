Oda, Lutz likely set for showdown in Troy mayor race

Oda announced in March 2022 that she would seek a second four-year term. She said she made the announcement early because she had received many inquiries as to her intentions for 2023. Oda was a member of city council before her election in 2019.

Lutz was elected as an at-large council member in 2017 and subsequently was elected council president in 2019 and 2021. He said last year he would challenge Oda.