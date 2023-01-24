Oda, Lutz likely set for showdown in Troy mayor race

TROY — Two Republicans who said they would seek the Troy mayor’s office this year made good on their promises by filing their candidate petitions this month at the Miami County Board of Elections.
Current Mayor Robin Oda and City Council President William “Bill” Lutz filed petitions Jan. 3 and Jan. 20, respectively.
If their petitions are certified, the two will face off in the May primary. No Democratic candidates had filed as of Monday.
Oda announced in March 2022 that she would seek a second four-year term. She said she made the announcement early because she had received many inquiries as to her intentions for 2023. Oda was a member of city council before her election in 2019.
Lutz was elected as an at-large council member in 2017 and subsequently was elected council president in 2019 and 2021. He said last year he would challenge Oda.
The deadline for filing is Wednesday, Feb. 1.
